Stocks open mixed; techs try to bounce from yesterday's beatdown

Stocks are mixed at the open, giving up solid pre-market gains despite reports of renewed trade talks between the U.S. and China; Dow -0.1% , S&P +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

The Dow lags the other major indexes, as Home Depot ( -1.5% ) is lower despite reporting better than expected quarterly earnings and Boeing ( -2.5% ) is hit by reports that it withheld information about potential hazards associated with a new flight control feature suspected of playing a role in last month’s fatal Lion Air jet crash.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.5% and France's CAC +0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -2.1% while China's Shanghai Composite +0.9% .

In the U.S., information technology ( +0.4% ) looks to rebound from yesterday's shellacking, with industrials ( +0.3% ) also showing relative strength, while the utilities ( -0.4% ), consumer staples ( -0.3% ) and real estate ( -0.3% ) sectors trail in the early going.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing yields down across the curve, with the two-year and 10-year yields both 2 bps lower at 2.90% and 3.16%, respectively; also, the U.S. Dollar Index -0.3% to 97.28.