Stocks open mixed; techs try to bounce from yesterday's beatdown

Stocks are mixed at the open, giving up solid pre-market gains despite reports of renewed trade talks between the U.S. and China; Dow -0.1%, S&P +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.4%.
The Dow lags the other major indexes, as Home Depot (-1.5%) is lower despite reporting better than expected quarterly earnings and Boeing (-2.5%) is hit by reports that it withheld information about potential hazards associated with a new flight control feature suspected of playing a role in last month’s fatal Lion Air jet crash.
European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.5% and France's CAC +0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -2.1% while China's Shanghai Composite +0.9%.
In the U.S., information technology (+0.4%) looks to rebound from yesterday's shellacking, with industrials (+0.3%) also showing relative strength, while the utilities (-0.4%), consumer staples (-0.3%) and real estate (-0.3%) sectors trail in the early going.
Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing yields down across the curve, with the two-year and 10-year yields both 2 bps lower at 2.90% and 3.16%, respectively; also, the U.S. Dollar Index -0.3% to 97.28.
WTI crude -1.8% to $58.83/bbl on oversupply fears after OPEC cut its forecast for oil demand growth in 2019 for the fourth straight month.
