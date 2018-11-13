Apple supplier Qorvo cuts Q3 guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updates its Q3 guidance with revenue of $800M to $840M (was: $880M to $900M) “due to recent demand changes or flagship smartphones.” EPS outlook drops to $1.70 at the midpoint from the prior $1.95.

Qorvo says its demand forecast from China-based handset manufacturers remains “measured and largely unchanged.”

Like Lumentum, which cut its guidance yesterday, Qorvo is in the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supply chain.

The Infrastructure and Defense Products segment is tracking within its prior guidance.

Q3 non-GAAP gross margin expected at 49.5% (prior: 50%) due to lower factory utilization and operating expenses are $4M lower at $161M.

Qorvo shares are down 1.5% to $62.90. Apple is down 1% to $192.18.

