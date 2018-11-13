Catabasis Pharma inks collaboration to explore potential of edasalonexent in Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophies

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB +0.7% ) will collaborate with Pradeep Mammen, M.D., FACC, FAHA at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to explore the potential of edasalonexent to improve cardiac function in patients with Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophies. Cardiomyopathy is the leading cause of death in these patients.

The one-year partnership will utilize a muscular dystrophy mdx mouse model with reduced utrophin to assess the potential treatment effect of edasalonexent. Results should be available in H2 2019.

Edasalonexent is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, PolarisDMD, with an estimated completion date of June 2020.