BBX Capital +3.2% after shareholder urges class B share repurchase

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) (OTCQX:BBXTB) class A shares advance 3.2% in early trading after one of its shareholders urges the company to buy back its class B common stock at $9.25 per share, in effort to eliminate super-voting share structure.

Ridgedale Partners accuses BBX Capital Chairman and CEO Alan Levan of ignoring class A shareholders and says removing the dual-class share structure would allow for "steps towards monetization to be taken."

Paying insiders a premium of almost 50% would be accretive to class A common stockholders because it would remove the overhang of what it calls the "Levan discount" on the stock's trading price, Ridgedale adds.

Ridgedale says it would be willing to provide capital, if necessary, or directly purchase majority stake in class B shares.

