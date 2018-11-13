Youngevity International -17% after revenue slides

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) is down 17% after posting a Q3 loss.

Commercial coffee segment revenues fell 25% to $4.80M during the quarter.

The company says supply chain challenges experienced in the international markets and a policy change implemented by its finance company within the coffee segment impacted results negatively.

CEO update; "We are not satisfied with our sliding revenue for the third quarter, however we are pleased to see our margins as a percentage of revenue showing significant progress this quarter. We have been eliminating promotions that drive top line revenue at the expense of profits and we are seeing a positive trend toward our stated goal of improving operating profits and Adjusted EBITDA in 2018. We intend to focus the balance of this year on improving our balance sheet, driving international growth, and positioning the coffee segment to execute its significant green coffee contract that we anticipate will greatly impact the performance of the coffee segment in 2019."

