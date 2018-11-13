AES Corp. eyes 70% cut in carbon intensity by 2030

AES Corp. (AES -0.6% ) says it will seek to reduce its carbon intensity by 70% by 2030, an improvement on its prior goal of a 50% reduction over the same time period.

AES says it is the first publicly-traded owner of utilities and power companies based in the U.S. to disclose its portfolio’s resilience consistent with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures.

AES says it used TCFD recommendations for multiple scenarios to conduct its analysis, incorporating third-party inputs from the International Energy Agency and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, including the 1.5°-2° Celsius scenario outlined in the Paris Agreement.