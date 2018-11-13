Kilroy Realty signs Netflix for lease on Hollywood space

Kilroy Realty (KRC +0.6% ) says Netflix (NFLX -0.4% ) signs a long-term lease for about 355,000 square feet of space at KRC's Academy on Vine project in Hollywood.

The mixed-use project is comprised of an office component, currently under construction, and a 193-unit residential building, which the company plans to start construction on later this year.

The lease is expected to start in phases upon construction completion of the office component starting in mid-2020.

