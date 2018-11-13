Cesca up 29% on advancement of X-LAB device

Nano cap Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL +28.7% ) is up on modestly higher volume on the heels of its announcement that it has filed a Device Master File (MAF) with FDA for its X-LAB cell processing device.

The MAF will support the company's clinical development activities related to CAR-T therapies and for regulatory filings for reagents and devices used in the manufacturing and processing of the final drug.

The company plans to add its X-WASH and X-BACS systems to the MAF in 2019.