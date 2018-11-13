Imperial Brands unit to address teenage e-cig usage

Fontem Ventures says it will restrict online sales of Blu e-cigarette products in an effort to get ahead of further FDA action.

The minimum age to buy Blu pods online is being raised to 21 years, regardless of the local state minimum. Fontem also plans to review packaging and product descriptions with an eye on lowering teenage usage.

"When you look at the issue of youth access generally, let's be clear: We see this as being caused by the irresponsible actions of one brand in particular," says Fontem CEO. "Thinking about this as an industry issue is slightly wrong, but nonetheless, we take this issue very seriously," he adds.