INVO Bio out-licenses INVOcell fertility treatment in U.S. to Ferring Pharma; shares up 1%

Thinly traded nano cap INVO Bioscience (OTCQB:IVOB +0.7% ) is up on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 110K shares, on the heels of its agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals granting the latter U.S. commercial rights to fertility treatment INVOcell.

INVO will responsible for manufacturing and supply and for filing the regulatory application for a five-day incubation period for the product. It also retains limited rights to establish INVO clinics that exclusively commercialize INVO cycles in addition to commercializaton rights ex-U.S.

INVOcell, an intravaginal culture device, utilizes a woman's own body as an incubator for eggs and sperm during fertilization and embryo development. The company says clinical studies have shown that it delivers results on par with traditional assisted reproductive techniques.