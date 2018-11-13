Kornit Digital +5% post Q3 results

Nov. 13, 2018 10:44 AM ETKornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)KRNTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Kornit Digital (KRNT +5.4%) reported Q3 revenue growth of 32.1% Y/Y to $37.6M, due to widespread growth across geographies and customers, and the delivery of systems on a large customer program.
  • Q3 Gross margin declined by 96 bps to 50.3% and Adj. gross margin was 51.1% down by 93 bps, lower gross margin was primarily due to the effect of warrants in the period.
  • The amount attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants was $1.7M or 4.2% of revenues in Q3, versus $1.5M in the previous quarter, the increase is attributed to higher revenues to Amazon, as well as higher share price.
  • Q3 Operating margin recovered by 883 bps to 8.1% and Adj. operating margin was 12.8% up by 751 bps.
  • Q3 Operating expenses were up 8.4% Y/Y to $14.3M, with R&D $5.09M (-12.9% Y/Y), S&M $6.52M (+23.1% Y/Y) and $4.2M (+23.4% Y/Y).
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.96M, compared to $2.77M cash used a year ago.
  • Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $14.1M as of September 30, 2018.
  • 4Q18 Guidance: Revenues $37-39M and Adj. operating margin 10-14%.
  • Previously: Kornit Digital beats by $0.02, revenue in-line (Nov. 12)
  • Slides
  • Transcript
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.