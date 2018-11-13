Kornit Digital +5% post Q3 results
Nov. 13, 2018
- Kornit Digital (KRNT +5.4%) reported Q3 revenue growth of 32.1% Y/Y to $37.6M, due to widespread growth across geographies and customers, and the delivery of systems on a large customer program.
- Q3 Gross margin declined by 96 bps to 50.3% and Adj. gross margin was 51.1% down by 93 bps, lower gross margin was primarily due to the effect of warrants in the period.
- The amount attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants was $1.7M or 4.2% of revenues in Q3, versus $1.5M in the previous quarter, the increase is attributed to higher revenues to Amazon, as well as higher share price.
- Q3 Operating margin recovered by 883 bps to 8.1% and Adj. operating margin was 12.8% up by 751 bps.
- Q3 Operating expenses were up 8.4% Y/Y to $14.3M, with R&D $5.09M (-12.9% Y/Y), S&M $6.52M (+23.1% Y/Y) and $4.2M (+23.4% Y/Y).
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.96M, compared to $2.77M cash used a year ago.
- Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $14.1M as of September 30, 2018.
- 4Q18 Guidance: Revenues $37-39M and Adj. operating margin 10-14%.
