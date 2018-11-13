Daqo New Energy -17% as Q3 profit, revenue both decline

Daqo New Energy (DQ -17.5% ) sinks to a 52-week low after reporting Y/Y declines in Q3 profit and revenues, although sales of polysilicon jumped 38% Y/Y to 6,199 MT.

DQ says Q3 net profit fell to $4.2M from $14.6M in the prior-year period, while revenues slipped 7.5% to $67.4M from $72.9M a year ago.

Q3 sales of wafers fell to 8.7M pieces during Q3 from 9.8M in Q2, as the company discontinues its Chongqing business subsidiary, including its solar wafer manufacturing operations, in September.

"In spite of weak market demands, we sold 6,199 MT of polysilicon during the third quarter, with polysilicon inventory returning to lean levels" CEO Longgen Zhang says.

DQ says it expects to produce 7K-7.1K MT of polysilicon and sell 6.8K-6.9K MT to external customers during Q4; for the full year, DQ expects to produce 23K MT of polysilicon.