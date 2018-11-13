China: US chip block violates WTO rules

China says the U.S. decision to cut off a state-backed chipmaker from it suppliers breaks World Trade Organization rules and sets up a U.S. monopoly.

China’s comments happened at a WTO meeting today. Last month, the U.S. Commerce Department put Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit on a list that can’t buy components, software or tech from U.S. firms.

Micron (MU +1% ) has accused Jinhua and Taiwanese partner United Microelectronics (UMC -2.1% ) of stealing its chip designs.

The U.S. is concerned China will flood the market with cheap chips, forcing domestic chipmakers out of business and leaving the military without a supplier, creating a national security concern.

China says Jinhua hasn’t started production yet and isn’t threatening DRAM manufacturers in the United States.

