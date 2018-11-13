Solid Bio up 18% on advancement of DMD gene therapy SGT-001

Thinly traded Solid Biosciences (SLDB +18.3% ) is up on modestly higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 245K shares, following its Q3 report that included an update on DMD gene therapy candidate SGT-001.

Dosing has resumed in the Phase 1/2 IGNITE DMD study after being suspended earlier this year over safety concerns. Two additional patients have been dosed since the removal of the clinical hold, both doing well. A total of six participants have been randomized to date, three in the active treatment group and three in the delayed treatment group.

Preliminary biopsy data should be available next quarter. Interim topline data should be available in H2 2019.

DMD gene therapy competitor Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT -2.1% ) is down on below-average volume.

