Shell, Anadarko mired in dispute over Mozambique gas

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) accuses Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) of holding it and Mozambique's government hostage by refusing to supply enough domestic gas in the first phase of a giant liquefied natural gas project.

Shell plans to build a 38K bbl/day gas-to-liquid plant in Mozambique that will produce kerosene, diesel and naphtha, but the project's director says APC is obstructing its plans by refusing to supply gas until the second phase of the LNG project, which is not expected to start until 2031.

APC’s Mozambique country manager says its consortium eventually would supply 400M cm of gas domestically but could spare only 100M cm in the first phase, expected to begin ~2025, as lenders were unwilling to allow APC to certify additional reserves until production began.

Mozambique officials worry that a delay in domestic gas supply would deprive the local economy of much benefit.