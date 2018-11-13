DHX Media up 8.9% post Q1 results

DHX Media (DHXM +8.9% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 5.5% Y/Y to C$104M, the increase was driven by continued strong performance in WildBrain, higher consumer products royalties derived from owned IP, and higher production service revenue.

WildBrain revenue grew 49% Y/Y to $16.2M.

Q1 Gross margin decline by 300 bps to 41%, decline was largely attributed to a higher proportion of service revenue in studios, and increasing share of revenue derived from WildBrain.

Adj. EBITDA decreased by 24.1% Y/Y to C$17.3M and margin declined by 649 bps to 16.6%.

Net leverage ratio for covenant purposes was 5.35x, down from 6.07x at year-end.

Net debt declined 31% to $502.9M from the end of fiscal 2018.

