Globus Maritime shares rise post Q3 results

Globus Maritime (GLBS +10.2% ) reports Q3 sales increase 27% to $4.9M, mainly attributable to higher average time charter rates

Time Charter Equivalent rate was up 35% to $10,317 per vessel per day.

Average number of vessels stood at 5, with fleet utilization up marginally by 50bps to 97.7%

The company says that it has managed to decrease operational costs by ~25% to $2.04M, as compared to last year; daily operating expenses declines 14% to $4,453

EBITDA margin expands from 13.5% to 46.4%

During the quarter, the Company signed a non-binding term sheet with an international bank for up to $14M, in order to refinance two of its vessels

Furthermore, GLBS is working in reaching an agreement with an entity that includes a revolving credit facility agreement of up to $15M

