NYC gives Amazon $1.5B incentive for split HQ2

Amazon (AMZN +2.2% ) confirms that it selected D.C. and NYC for its split HQ2.

The company says it will receive $1.525B in performance-based direct incentives in Long Island City over the next 10 years. The total includes a refundable tax credit of up to $1.2B through the state’s Excelsior Program. The amount is based on a percentage of salaries Amazon expects to pay employees over the next decade or $48K per job for 25K jobs.

A $325M cash grant from Empire State Development is based on the square footage of the buildings occupied in the next decade.

Amazon’s “National Landing”/Crystal City location will get $575M in performance-based direct incentives on 25K jobs created with an average wage over $150K.

The Commonwealth will invest $195M in infrastructure improvements in the neighborhood including metro stations and a pedestrian bridge to Reagan National airport.

