CymaBay clawing back from seladelpar data-stoked selloff, shares down 7%

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY -6.5% ) is down on a 5x surge in volume. Shares were down 30% before recovering after the company announced updated data from its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The results were presented at The Liver Meeting in San Francisco.

The responder rates of 59% and 71% were reported last month as were pruritis data (median reductions of 50% and 55%).

PBC patients with elevated alkaline phosphatase (AP) levels greater than 1.67x the upper limit of normal or intolerance of ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) were randomized to receive either 5 mg or 10 mg of seladelpar each day. After 12 weeks, patients in the 5 mg arm could escalate to 10 mg if their treatment goal was not met. At week 52, the mean decreases in AP from baseline were 47% and 46%, respectively. Seladelpar also showed significant anti-inflammatory activity, with reductions in median transaminase of 31% and 33%, respectively (transaminase enzymes are biomarkers for liver damage, as is AP).

