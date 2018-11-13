Home Depot -3% as management sets cautious tone

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is down 2.9% after the company warned during its conference call that Q4 comparable sales will decelerate from the level seen in Q3 due to a tough comparable to a year ago when $400M worth of hurricane-related sales were generated.

Management pointed to the strong economic growth in the U.S., while acknowledging that some housing metrics are moderating. Still, big ticket sales by Home Depot of transactions over $1K accounted for ~20% of total U.S. sales on 9.1% Y/Y growth.

While the company set implied Q4 guidance of $2.10 to $2.12 to fall short of the consensus estimate of $2.17, RBC Capital Markets is out with a reminder that Home Depot tends to be conservative with its outlook.

Shares of Home Depot are now down about 7.4% over the last week.