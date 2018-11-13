Bayer -3.5% as earnings fall sharply, weedkiller lawsuits keep climbing

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -3.5% ) is sharply lower after Q3 profit fell 26% Y/Y to €2.89B ($3.26 billion) from €3.88B a year earlier and disclosing another jump in the number of lawsuits alleging the company's recently acquired weedkillers cause cancer.

Bayer says 9,300 plaintiffs have now brought lawsuits over glyphosate-based weedkillers made by recently acquired Monsanto vs. 8,700 at the end of August.

“We’ve decided to defend ourselves by every means available, because glyphosate is a fully safe and good product when properly used," CEO Werner Baumann said during today's earnings conference call.

The company says Q3 sales rose 23% Y/Y to €9.91B from €8.03B a year earlier, and sales at its crop science division surged 84%, boosted by the addition of Monsanto; the new lines of business picked up in the takeover performed much better than other parts of Bayer’s agriculture unit, notes Bernstein analyst Gunther Zechmann.

But estimates of the agricultural unit’s profitability may be too high, says analyst David Evans at Kepler Cheuvreux; aside from all accounting complications related to the merger, it has been "a tough year as well with drought in Europe and trade tensions," Evans says.