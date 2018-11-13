Highpower International +5% post Q3 results

Highpower International (HPJ +5.9% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 26.8% Y/Y to $90.56M, with Lithium business net sales +39.1% Y/Y to $68.6M and Ni-MH business sales +53.9%Y/Y to $22M.

Sales by Geography: China Mainland $36.49M (-9.1% Y/Y); Asia $44.61M (+82.1% Y/Y); Europe $7.32M (+13.4% Y/Y); North America $1.87M (+949.9% Y/Y) and Others $0.25M (+87.7% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 35 bps to 19.3% and operating margin improved by 197 bps to 8.3%.

EBITDA increased by 23% Y/Y to $9.03M and margin declined by 31 bps to 9.9%.

Q3 Operating expenses $10.03M (+10.6% Y/Y), with R&D $3.54M (+45.3% Y/Y), Selling & distribution $2.63M (+41.2% Y/Y) and G&A $5.79M (+10.6% Y/Y).

Net cash flows used in operating activities YTD was at $9.77M, compared to $5.58M a year ago.

Company has cash and restricted cash of $39.6M, as of September 30, 2018.

4Q18 Outlook: Company expects revenue growth of 30% YY and similar gross margin as Q3.

