BP starts using Tesla battery system at wind farm

BP (BP -1% ) says it just started to use a battery system provided by Tesla (TSLA +3.1% ) at its Titan 1 Wind Energy site in South Dakota. The 212kW/840kWhr Tesla battery system will store surplus energy to be utilized when the wind dies down.

The project is the first of its kind in BP's U.S. wind business and is called a potential step forward in the performance and reliability of wind energy.

"Insights from this project will enable BP to make better-informed decisions when evaluating and developing battery applications in the future," notes BP Wind Energy CEO Laura Folse in an e-mailed statement.