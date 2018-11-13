Ecopetrol says Cano Limon pipeline hit by three more bombings

Ecopetrol (EC -2.5% ) says three new bombings of its Cano Limon pipeline have caused contamination in several waterways in Colombia’s Arauca province.

The latest attacks bring to 82 the number of bombings this year of the 485-mile pipeline, which can transport as much as 210K bbl/day of oil; as a result, Cano Limon has been out of service for much of 2018 and was not functioning at the time of the latest attacks.