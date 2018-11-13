DeepMind partially shifts to Google Health

Alphabet’s (GOOG +1.2% )(GOOGL +1.1% ) DeepMind is partially moving to the new Google Health business led by former Geisinger CEO David Feinberg.

The UK-based health and AI company is only shifting its health subsidiary DeepMind Health, which will stop operating as an independent brand. The Health team created the Streams app that helps doctors spot signs of kidney failure. The app is used in 10 UK hospitals.

The organizational change is to push the Streams app to commercialization in regions outside the UK.

