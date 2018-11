Apple suppliers recover despite Qorvo guide cut

Apple suppliers largely recover from yesterday’s plunge after Lumentum cut its guidance on weaker orders from a large customer. The recovery comes even after supplier Qorvo cut its own guidance and Foxconn missed profit estimates in its earnings report.

uppliers: Lumentum (LITE +6% ), Cirrus Logic (CRUS +8% ), Finisar (FNSR +3.5% ), II-VI (IIVI +8.1% ), STMicroelectronics (STM +2.8% ), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS -0.3% ), Qorvo (QRVO -0.9% ), Broadcom (AVGO +0.6% ), Micron (MU +2.8% ), Cypress Semi (CY +2% ), Texas Instruments (TXN +2.4% ), Amkor Tech (AMKR +1.4% ), Amphenol (AMPH +2% ), Analog Devices (ADI +2.5% ), Corning (GLW +1.7% ), Diodes (DIOD +3.2% ), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY +4.1% ), Intel (INTC +2.4% ), Jabil (JBL +3.6% ), KEMET (KEM +3% ), Knowles (KN +1% ), Maxim Integrated (MXIM +1.3% ), Microchip (MCHP +3.6% ), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI +3.9% ), ON Semi (ON +5.2% ), Qualcomm (QCOM +0.8% ), Seagate (STX +1.1% ), TSMC (TSM +2% ), Western Digital (WDC +0.8% ).

Previously: Apple suppliers drop on Lumentum guide, iPhone target cuts (Nov. 12)

Previously: Foxconn misses Q3 profit estimates (Nov. 13)

Previously: Goldman joins the iPhone unit cuts (Nov. 13)

Previously: Apple supplier Qorvo cuts Q3 guidance (Nov. 13)