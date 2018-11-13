Tech lunch break: Apple's suppliers recover

The technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) gains 1% and recovers from yesterday’s fall, which started when Apple supplier Lumentum cut its guidance based on reduced customer orders. Apple and its suppliers are recovering despite Qorvo cutting its guidance and Foxconn reporting a profit miss.

The S&P 500 IT Index is up 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor gains 2.2% , compared to the 0.5% gain for the S&P 500 and 0.8% for Nasdaq.

