Green Thumb industries acquires Integral Associates for $290M

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF +1.7%) announced the acquisition of Integral Associates, Nevada’s top cannabis operator, for ~$290M, with $52M paid in cash and ~20.8M Subordinate Voting Shares of GTI.
The transaction includes, Integral Accociate’s retail brand Essence, Desert Grown Farms (a 54,000 square foot state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facility) and Cannabiotix NV, (a 41,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility).
The acquisition adds operational capacity, distribution, retail footprint, and best-of-class talent for Green Thumb Industries.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox