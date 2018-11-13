Reuters: Chilean regulators reject Albemarle's plans to boost lithium output

Chilean environmental regulators this week rejected Albemarle's (ALB +1.9% ) plans to expand production from the Salar de Atacama, Reuters reports, citing filings with Chile’s Environmental Assessment Service.

ALB’s environmental impact statement, which included plans to build a new plant to produce 42.5K metric tons of lithium carbonate in northern Chile, lacked key information it needed to gauge the project’s impacts, prompting an “early termination” of its review, according to the report.

The agency reportedly also said ALB failed to adequately consider threats to the Peruvian tern, an endangered species of bird that inhabits the region.