Report: Fox, Comcast skip bids for Fox regional sports nets

The deadline's past to submit bids for the 22 regional sports networks that Disney (DIS -0.2%) must divest to complete its $71B media-asset buy from Fox (FOX -0.5%, FOXA -0.5%) -- and it's not clear exactly who bid, but it looks like two likely bidders stayed out: Comcast (CMCSA -0.5%) and New Fox itself.
Sports Business Journal notes the two didn't submit offers to Allen & Co, who's handling the sale along with JPMorgan Chase. Comcast had been thought to be a player in markets where its cable operation dominates, like Atlanta, Detroit and Miami, while Fox was reported to be a front-runner to get its networks back at a healthy discount.
Comcast exec Mark Lazarus has observed that the government wouldn't let the company buy more where they're heavy in cable.
But it would be a bit of a surprise if Fox weren't a part of the mix, as the RSNs were a heavily profitable piece of the company's sports business.
