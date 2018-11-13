Amazon in pact with JBG Smith for leasing space at several buildings

JBG Smith (JBGS +0.4% ) enters an agreement that gives Amazon (AMZN +0.3% ) exclusive rights to lease space in several of its buildings and to buy land owned by JBG Smith in northern Virginia's National Landing, as part of Amazon's HQ.

Under the proposed transaction, Amazon is expected to take the following steps:

Lease about 500,000 square feet of existing space at 241 18th Street S., 1800 South Bell Street, and 1770 Crystal Drive.

Purchase Pen Place and Met 6, 7, 8 land in JBG Smith's future development pipeline with estimated potential development density of up to 4.1M square feet.

Engage JBG Smith as its development partner, property manager, and retail leasing agent.

Start predevelopment and planning of the first office building in 2018 with construction expected to start in 2019.

