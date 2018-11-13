TransCanada says timing impact unclear from Keystone XL court ruling

TransCanada (TRP -0.6% ) says it is reviewing the recent decision by a Montana judge blocking construction of the Keystone XL pipeline but the impact on project timing remains unclear.

"At this point it is too soon to determine what impact the ruling will have on our schedule," Paul Miller, head of the company's Liquids Pipelines unit, said at today's Investor Day in Toronto, adding that the company remains "fully committed" to the $8B pipeline.

TRP says it expects comparable EBITDA to grow to ~$10B in 2021, a 35% increase vs. $7.4Bn in 2017, with 95% of comparable EBITDA seen coming from regulated assets or long-term contracts.