Starbucks details corporate job cuts

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) says it will lay off about 350 corporate employees in order to become nimble and focus on fewer priorities. The cuts amount to about 5% of its corporate workforce, while no store employees will be impacted.

CEO Kevin Johnson tipped off the coming job eliminations in a memo sent to employees in September.

Shares of SBUX are down 0.22% on the day. Over the last 90 days, Starbucks has rallied 28%.

Previously: Starbucks expected to lay off 5% of corporate workers (Nov. 13)