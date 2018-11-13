Warren Buffett looks abroad to expand real estate network: Bloomberg

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B +0.8% )(BRK.A +0.9% ) HomeServices real estate business teams up with London-based Kay & Co., its second franchise deal in Europe, Bloomberg reports.

The company is looking to add Milan, Vienna, and Dubai to its network before the end of the year. It's in talks with potential partners in Paris and Madrid. And HomeServices has eyes on Mexico City, Hong Kong, and Madrid.

“With so many buyers of high-end properties coming from outside the U.S., it became essential for us to be able to say we were global,” says Gino Blefari, CEO of HSF Affiliates, which includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and is owned by HomeServices of America.

The international activity doesn't rule out U.S. transactions. In the U.S., HomeServices of America expects to close two big acquisitions by the end of the year, Blefari told Bloomberg.

