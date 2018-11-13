Advance Auto Parts and peers rally

Advance Auto Parts (AAP +8.9% ) runs to a new 52-week high after posting its best comparable sales mark in eight years and expands margins.

The auto retailer is catching some attention on Wall Street, with RBC Capital (Outperform, $181 price target) and Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $205 PT) both backing their bullish views.

Within the sector, Auto Zone (NYSE:AZO) is up 2.45% to also reach a new 52-week high, while O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +1.8% ) and CarMax (KMX +1.6% ) are also tracking after the solid AAP print.

