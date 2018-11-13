Crypto trader sentenced to 15 months for fraud

A federal judge sentenced a trader to 15 months in prison for misappropriating $1.1M in Bitcoin and Litecoin, in the first criminal prosecution in Chicago involving crypto trading.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois alleges that Joseph Kim, when he was an assistant trader at Consolidated Trading in Chicago, transferred at least $600,000 of the firm's Bitcoin and Litecoin to his personal accounts to cover his crypto trading losses on foreign exchanges.

After he was fired by Consolidated, he incurred $545,000 in losses by trading cryptocurrencies on behalf of friends and friends of friends, who had invested retirement savings.

Previously: Novogratz team throwing in the towel on crypto? (Nov. 12)