Investors disappointed with Onconova's business update; shares down 16%

Thinly traded nano cap Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX -15.7% ) slumps on modestly higher volume after its Q3 report this morning.

Upcoming milestones:

Target enrollment in Phase 3 INSPIRE study evaluating rigosertib in MDS patients should be completed in H2 2019, possibly the latter part of H2 according President Dr. Steven Fruchtman. This may be the reason for the selloff.

Phase 3 study of rigosertib + azacitidine in first-line MDS to be initiated in Q1 2019.

H1 2019: Dosing to commence in RASopathies program. IND for ON 123300.

