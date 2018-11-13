GDS Holdings jumps 12.7% after boosting revenues, forecast

Data-center operator GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is up 12.7% following its beat in Q3 after revenue gains of nearly 80%, despite a wider net loss.

Losses swelled to 119.4M yuan (about $17.4M) from a year-ago loss of 90.3M yuan, but EBITDA more than doubled to 301.2M yuan (about $43.8M).

EBITDA margin increased to 39.5% from 31.5%.

In operating metrics, area committed increased 95.3% to 161,799 square meters; area utilized rose 99.1% to 100,679 square meters; and area in service was up 89.3% to 147,342 square meters.

Commitment rate for area in service 96.3% (up from 89.8%) and utilization at 68.3% (vs. year-ago 65%). Area under construction was 43,718 square meters.

Cash was 3.49B yuan (about $508.4M) against total short-term debt of 1.46B yuan and total long-term debt of 10.85B yuan.

It boosted full-year guidance for revenues to at least 2.75B yuan (up 4.3% from the previous top end of its range) and EBITDA of at least 1.02B (up 5.9% from the previous top end).

Those new figures imply growth of 70.2% in revenues and 99.1% in EBITDA. The capex forecast for about 4B yuan is unchanged.

