Zendesk launches CRM tool, dev platform

Zendesk (ZEN -1.6% ) announces the new CRM tool Sell and development platform Sunshine in a push into Salesforce’s (CRM +1% ) territory.

The $19 per user per month Sell tool is based on the Base product Zendesk got when it acquired FutureSimple in September. Base has over 5K customers.

The Sunshine platform lets developers build programs that work with a variety of data including purchases, shipments, and customer-service conversations. Sunshine was built in-house and runs on Amazon’s public cloud and will come free as part of Zendesk’s enterprise tier.

