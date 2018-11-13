GE +8% but bonds slammed after speeding plan to raise cash via Baker Hughes

General Electric (GE +7.6% ) climbs as much as 13% on its plan to speed the sale of a stake in its Baker Hughes oilfield services unit and raise $4B in cash by year end.

GE said it would sell up to 101.2M BHGE shares on the open market and that BHGE would buy 65M of its own shares from GE; after the sale, analysts say GE will own ~50.4% of BHGE, vs. 62.5% currently.

"The divorce is obviously final," says Chirag Rathi, consulting director for Frost & Sullivan. "Baker Hughes essentially gets access to digital solutions and turbines. It’s not a clean-cut divorce. There will be some overlap of businesses."

While the stock rallies today, GE bonds are falling sharply; the price of GE’s widely traded 4.4% bond due 2035 are ~2.5% lower to $0.81 on the dollar in heavy trading, as the higher implied borrowing cost reflects bond investors’ fears about GE’s dwindling cash.

GE bear John Inch at Gordon Haskett reiterates his view that shares are more of a risk than it seems, saying "while GE has provided assurances that it retains 'plenty of opportunities' through asset sales, our calculations indicate most of these proceeds are already spoken for," and additional credit downgrades could make things even worse by raising costs and liquidity pressure.