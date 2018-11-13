Early reads on November Macau GGR

Bernstein expects Macau gross gaming revenue to increase 2% to 4% this month based on early trends. Nomura expects 2.5% GGR growth during the month.

While VIP traffic in November has been level with last month's activity, a higher hold rate is helping to boost revenue growth.

The early reads from the firms could help alleviate concerns that Macau revenue growth would turn negative in November.

Macau GGR was up 2.6% in October.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

