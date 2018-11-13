Vermilion Energy gets 'rare' valuation upgrade from Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (VET +0.5% ) is higher after Raymond James upgrades shares to Strong Buy from Outperform with a C$51 price target, as analyst Kurt Molnar says "we rarely suggest valuation is a catalyst but this a real exception."

VET has market diversification and offers a "theoretical" yield for 2019 shareholders of ~15%, which is materially stronger vs. comparably sized peers, Molnar says.

VET's financial position and expected cash flow in 2019 is "arguably subject to far less potential volatility" than many peers, Molnar says, and he sees no reason for shares to trade at a discount.