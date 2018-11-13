EQT completes split; Equitrans Midstream starts as standalone company

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) says it has completed the spinoff of Equitrans Midstream Corp. (ETRN), the company formed to hold EQT’s midstream business while EQT retain the upstream business, all in the Appalachian basin.

Both EQT and ETRN now trade separately on the NYSE; Robert McNally is President and CEO of EQT, and Thomas Karam is President and CEO of ETRN.

EQT retains 19.9% of ETRN's outstanding common shares; ETRN owns the general partner interest and a 91.3% limited partner interest in EQGP Holdings (NYSE:EQGP), which owns the general partner interest, all of the incentive distribution rights and a ~17.9% limited partner interest in EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM).