MKM lowers Alibaba target on core business

MKM Partners maintains a Buy rating on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) but lowers the target from $270 to $245.

Analyst Rob Sanderson: “Most of our revision is lower profit from the core commerce segment as management postpones monetization efforts and braces for a possible economic slowdown.”

The firm rebuilt its model and valuation framework to remove the core marketplace business from the emerging commerce businesses.

The new target “values marketplace profits at 25x with about $55 per share of value in Ant, Cloud, other businesses and cash.”

Alibaba shares are up 2.7% to $146.61.

