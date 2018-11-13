Report: ION Media, Cerberus, Hicks team on Tribune bid

Privately held ION Media is teaming up with Cerberus and Tom Hicks to add a new entrant for the bidding for Tribune Media (TRCO -1.5%), the New York Post reports.
That would put the consortium in the ring against rival bidders Apollo (APO -1.3%), Nexstar Media Group (NXST -0.9%), and even former comedian Byron Allen, who recently bought the Weather Channel.
ION is the biggest owner of UHF stations in the country, while an earlier Nexstar bid for Tribune was thwarted by Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +0.6%), whose own bid fell apart amid competition concerns at the FCC.
