Report: ION Media, Cerberus, Hicks team on Tribune bid

Privately held ION Media is teaming up with Cerberus and Tom Hicks to add a new entrant for the bidding for Tribune Media (TRCO -1.5% ), the New York Post reports.

That would put the consortium in the ring against rival bidders Apollo (APO -1.3% ), Nexstar Media Group (NXST -0.9% ), and even former comedian Byron Allen, who recently bought the Weather Channel.