Philip Morris International updates guidance

Philip Morris International (PM -1.8% ) updates its guidance during a presentation by management today at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York.

The company reaffirms its forecast of 2018 full-year EPS to fall in a range of $4.97 to $5.02 vs. $5.03 consensus. Excluding an unfavorable currency impact, the forecast range represents a projected increase of approximately 8% to 9% vs. 2017 EPS.

PMI continues to assume a 2018 full-year effective tax rate of approximately 24%.

Source: Press Release