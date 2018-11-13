Siemens-Alston rail mega-merger plan reportedly slammed by EU regulator

The European Commission has reached a preliminary conclusion that the rail merger between Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +1.5% ) and Alston (OTCPK:ALSMY -1.6% ) is "incompatible" with the internal market, Politico reports, citing people who have seen the EC's list of concerns about the deal.

The regulator's statement of objections reportedly makes clear that the tie-up would be blocked unless the two rail companies offer significant remedies in core parts of their businesses across Europe, particularly regarding high-speed trains, signals and control systems, regional networks and metro systems.

Brussels is concerned that the two companies would be so dominant in Europe after the merger that they would snuff out competition in the EU rail market, harming consumers, according to the report.