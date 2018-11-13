Beazer Homes flies up 31% after stock, debt buyback plans, new guidance

Homebuilder Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) surges 31% after announcing an accelerated stock repurchase program of $16.5M and plans to buy back as much debt as it buys stock.

Board approved a $50M stock buyback program, including the ASR.

Beazer sees Q1 2019 new home orders flat Y/Y and closings up slightly; also sees backlog conversion higher than a year ago and average selling price in low $370s

Sees FY2019 EBITDA growth driven by larger community count and higher average selling price; Q4 average selling price was $372,600.

Sees FY2019 EPS of over $2.00, including the ASR; consensus of $2.37, average of four analyst estimates.

Authorization for further stock buybacks can push up EPS more.

FY2018 results achieved "2B-10" plan target of annual revenue over $2B and adjusted EBITDA over $200M.

