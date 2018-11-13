Morgan Stanley snips II-VI target

Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal Weight rating on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) but lowers the target from $48 to $41.
II-VI was among the Apple suppliers dropping after Lumentum’s guidance cut yesterday. The suppliers have rebounded today.
Last week, II-VI announced it will buy Finisar for $3.2B in cash and stock, a 38% premium.
II-VI shares are up 6.8% to $35.50.
