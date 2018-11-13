Voya gains 2.5% after unveiling new growth targets through 2021.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) rises 2.5% after unveiling guidance for adjusted operating EPS growth of at least 10% a year through 2021, driven by organic growth, cost savings, and capital deployment.

Sees enterprise operating return on equity of 13%-15% over the same period.

Targets additional $100M of run-rate cost savings, on top of expense savings already announced, by end of 2020.

Continued share repurchases planned; common stock dividend expected to increase to at least a 1% dividend yield by mid-2019.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer says updated guidance should be "well received by investors."

BTIG estimates for Voya now under review.

Previously: Voya rises 4.8% after $500M buyback, individual life insurance decision (Oct. 31)